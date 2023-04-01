Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Sakkari to win in Washington, Tsitsipas claims Los Cabos title

22:10 CET - Coco Gauff (19) is the champion in Washington! The American clinched her fourth overall title but the biggest one of her career: her first-ever WTA 500 event. On home soil, she dispatched of a weary-looking Maria Sakkari (28) 6-2, 6-3, and will now be full of confidence heading into the WTA 1000 events.
On her way to the title, she beat three top 20 ranked players - without dropping a set. Her forehand has been a real liability over the last 12 months, but the shot looked really secure this week, with new coach Brad Gilbert in the stands. Good signs for the teen.
19:48 CET - Unfortunately the rain has won again in Prague. Today's play has been postponed with Nao Hibino (28) leading Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-4, 6-7(2), 5-2 and will resume tomorrow. It's been a chaotic few days for the players.
14:52 CET - We are meant to have two semi-finals and a final at the Livesport Prague Open today after rain played spoilsport yesterday. Linda Noskova (18) came out and just sealed a thumping 6-1, 6-1 win Tamara Korpatsch (28) to reach the final, but the weather has hit once more, and the other semi is currently on hold.
14:49 CET - With all but one of the men's matches done today, our ATP Flashmoment is a jaw-dropping passing shot from Alex De Minaur (24) on the turn, after being lobbed by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Great stuff.
09:45 CET - The women's final in the American capital will be between Maria Sakkari (28) and Coco Gauff (19), who beat Jessica Pegula (29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-3, 6-3 respectively.
09:19 CET - There were upsets in both of the men's semi-finals in Washington last night, with top seed Tayor Fritz (25) losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on home turf to world number 37 Tallon Griekspoor (27), and world number 30 Dan Evans (33) beating fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-3, 7-6.
09:03 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has defeated Alex De Minaur (24) 6-3, 6-4 to win the Mexico Open in Las Cabos, lifting his first title in 14 months.
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see the Washington Open and the Prague Open come to an end.