Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Sakkari to win in Washington, Tsitsipas claims Los Cabos title

The Washington Open is coming to an end today with both the men's and the women's finals being played tonight. Before that, the semi-finals and final will take place at the Prague Open.

22:10 CET - Coco Gauff (19) is the champion in Washington! The American clinched her fourth overall title but the biggest one of her career: her first-ever WTA 500 event. On home soil, she dispatched of a weary-looking Maria Sakkari (28) 6-2, 6-3, and will now be full of confidence heading into the WTA 1000 events.

On her way to the title, she beat three top 20 ranked players - without dropping a set. Her forehand has been a real liability over the last 12 months, but the shot looked really secure this week, with new coach Brad Gilbert in the stands. Good signs for the teen. 

Gauff vs Sakkari highlights
Flashscore

19:48 CET - Unfortunately the rain has won again in Prague. Today's play has been postponed with Nao Hibino (28) leading Jaqueline Cristian (25) 6-4, 6-7(2), 5-2 and will resume tomorrow. It's been a chaotic few days for the players.

14:52 CET - We are meant to have two semi-finals and a final at the Livesport Prague Open today after rain played spoilsport yesterday. Linda Noskova (18) came out and just sealed a thumping 6-1, 6-1 win Tamara Korpatsch (28) to reach the final, but the weather has hit once more, and the other semi is currently on hold.

Noskova vs Korpatsch highlights
Flashscore

 

14:49 CET - With all but one of the men's matches done today, our ATP Flashmoment is a jaw-dropping passing shot from Alex De Minaur (24) on the turn, after being lobbed by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Great stuff.

ATP Flashmoment
Flashscore

09:45 CET - The women's final in the American capital will be between Maria Sakkari (28) and Coco Gauff (19), who beat Jessica Pegula (29) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and Liudmila Samsonova (24) 6-3, 6-3 respectively. 

09:19 CET - There were upsets in both of the men's semi-finals in Washington last night, with top seed Tayor Fritz (25) losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on home turf to world number 37 Tallon Griekspoor (27), and world number 30 Dan Evans (33) beating fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-3, 7-6

Griekspoor vs Fritz highlights
Flashscore
Evans vs Dimitrov highlights
Flashscore
Evans interview
Flashscore

09:03 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has defeated Alex De Minaur (24) 6-3, 6-4 to win the Mexico Open in Las Cabos, lifting his first title in 14 months.

Read more here 

Tsitsipas vs De Minaur highlights
Flashscore
Tsitsipas interview
Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see the Washington Open and the Prague Open come to an end. 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
