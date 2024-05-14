Tennis Tracker: Gauff facing Zheng for semi-final spot, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Gauff facing Zheng for semi-final spot, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

Tennis Tracker: Gauff facing Zheng for semi-final spot, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

Gauff is in action this evening
Gauff is in action this eveningProfimedia, Flashscore
It promises to be another jam-packed day at the Italian Open, with all eight of the men's last-16 matches taking place as well as the first two women's quarter-finals involving Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20).

19:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Tommy Paul (26) will face-off in the last eight after both men sealed impressive victories over Sebastian Baez (23) and Daniil Medvedvev (28) respectively. 

18:25 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) is the next man into the quarter-finals in the Italian capital, with the Chilean beating Alexandre Muller (27) 7-5, 6-3

17:52 CET - Third seed Alexander Zverev's (27) seamless route through the tournament continues into the quarter-finals after a routine 6-2, 7-5 win against Portugal's Nuno Borges (27).

16:15 CET - Zhizhen Zhang (27) has moved into just the second Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Thiago Monteiro (29). 

15:34 CET - Iga Swiatek's (22) dominance on the clay is showing no sign of slowing down, with the relentless Pole moving into the Rome semi-finals with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Madison Keys (29).

14:05 CET - The first two results of the day are in. Taylor Fritz (26), who has looked in superb form on the clay, battled past Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-2, 6-7(11), 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo (26) continued his dream run with an impressive 7-6(5), 7-6(10) win over Karen Khachanov (27).

10:55 CET - Today's action starts in 15 minutes, with Taylor Fritz (26) up against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Alejandro Tabilo (26). 

Follow all the action here.

09:45 CET - There's one result to bring you up to date with that finished late last night, and that's a thrilling three-set victory for second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) who saved three match points to battle past Elina Svitolina (29) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7)

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as the Italian Open approaches the business end of proceedings!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Collins into Rome quarter-finals, Azarenka knocks out Sakkari
Tennis Tracker: Tabilo claims shock win over Djokovic in Rome, Sabalenka marches on
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Gauff move into fourth round in Rome, Nadal dumped out
Show more
Tennis
Iga Swiatek into Italian Open semi-finals after routine win over Madison Keys
Alejandro Tabilo follows Novak Djokovic shock by reaching Rome Open quarter-finals
Coco Gauff admits tweaked serve needs time to take off after flurry of double faults
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Zheng Qinwen triumphs in Rome against four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games
Novak Djokovic loss opens door for Jannik Sinner to grab top ranking at Roland Garros
Tabilo claims dominant win over Djokovic in huge upset at the Italian Open
Most Read
Unlikely allies: When teams require favours from their arch-rivals
Giroud to leave AC Milan at the end of the season after three years at the club
Iga Swiatek battles past Angelique Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Every time the Premier League title race has gone to the final day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings