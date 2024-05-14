Tennis Tracker: Gauff facing Zheng for semi-final spot, Medvedev knocked out by Paul

19:45 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) and Tommy Paul (26) will face-off in the last eight after both men sealed impressive victories over Sebastian Baez (23) and Daniil Medvedvev (28) respectively.
18:25 CET - Nicolas Jarry (28) is the next man into the quarter-finals in the Italian capital, with the Chilean beating Alexandre Muller (27) 7-5, 6-3.
17:52 CET - Third seed Alexander Zverev's (27) seamless route through the tournament continues into the quarter-finals after a routine 6-2, 7-5 win against Portugal's Nuno Borges (27).
16:15 CET - Zhizhen Zhang (27) has moved into just the second Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-3 victory over Thiago Monteiro (29).
15:34 CET - Iga Swiatek's (22) dominance on the clay is showing no sign of slowing down, with the relentless Pole moving into the Rome semi-finals with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Madison Keys (29).
14:05 CET - The first two results of the day are in. Taylor Fritz (26), who has looked in superb form on the clay, battled past Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-2, 6-7(11), 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo (26) continued his dream run with an impressive 7-6(5), 7-6(10) win over Karen Khachanov (27).
10:55 CET - Today's action starts in 15 minutes, with Taylor Fritz (26) up against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Alejandro Tabilo (26).
09:45 CET - There's one result to bring you up to date with that finished late last night, and that's a thrilling three-set victory for second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) who saved three match points to battle past Elina Svitolina (29) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7).
09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as the Italian Open approaches the business end of proceedings!