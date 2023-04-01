Tennis Tracker: Gauff in US Open final, Djokovic takes on Shelton

Gauff is set to play in her first US Open final

We are almost there! Already have the protagonists of the women's final as we await the men's last four matches. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the buildup to the US Open's finale, all here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

7:02 CET - Well it couldn't have been any closer than this! Aryna Sabalenka (25) managed to reach the final after a tight affair against Madison Keys, (28) robbing her of an All-American final. The Belarusian triumphed with a 0-6, 7-6, 7(10)-6(5), result to set up her clash with Coco Gauff.

5:40 CET - American Coco Gauff (19) beat Karolina Muchova (27) 6-4, 7-5, to reach her first US Open final on Thursday after the match was halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

We await the final set between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys to know who will take on Gauff in the final.

Later on today we will witness another American in Ben Shelton attempting a shot at the final, in front of him will be the almost impossible task of defeating Novak Djokovic.

As well as world number one Carlos Alcaraz taking on third-ranked Daniil Medvedev on the other end of the draw.