Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out of Qatar Open, De Minaur beats Korda in Rotterdam

Gauff is the second seed in Qatar
Reuters, Flashscore
More and more big names are now returning to the court with Alex De Minaur (24) and Coco Gauff (19) among those playing their first matches since the Australian Open today.

17:05 CET - In Rotterdam, Alex De Minaur (24) has continued his solid start to the season with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Korda (23).

17:02 CET - There's been a major upset in Qatar, with second seed Coco Gauff (19) losing 6-2, 6-4 to world number 42 Katerina Siniakova (27)! 

What's more, seventh seed Maria Sakkari (28) has been beaten 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 by Czech teenager Linda Noskova (19). 

Siniakova vs Gauff stats
Flashscore

15:45 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) is through in Doha thanks to a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Xinyu Wang (22). 

15:21 CET - Also at the Qatar Open, Leylah Fernandez (21) has come from behind to beat Paula Badosa (26) 0-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In Rotterdam meanwhile, Borna Coric (27) has lost 6-3, 6-4 to eighth seed Alexander Bublik (26).

15:16 CET - In her first match since the Australian Open final, world number seven Qinwen Zheng (21) has won 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 against Magda Linette (32) in Doha. 

11:32 CET - The main events this week are the ATP tournament in Rotterdam and the WTA tournament in Doha, and Alex De Minaur (24) and Coco Gauff (19) are among those beginning their respective campaigns today with matches against Sebastian Korda (23) and Katerina Siniakova (27) this afternoon.

11:07 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

