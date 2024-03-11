Tennis Tracker: Gauff, Sabalenka & Rune progress to last 16 on day six of Indian Wells

Monday, March 11th
23:59 CET - That's all from us here this evening but be sure to tune into the Tennis Tracker in the morning as we will be rounding up the rest of the overnight action.
23:10 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) has moved into the fourth round at Indian Wells after defeating Britain's Emma Raducanu (21) 6-3, 7-5.
On the men's side, French veteran Gael Monfils (37) came back to sensationally beat Cameron Norrie (28) 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 while Tommy Paul (26) defeated the in-form Ugo Humbert (25) 6-4, 6-4.
21:08 CET - On the ATP side of the tournament, Holger Rune (20) has cruised past Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to progress.
21:05 CET - Coco Gauff (19) continued to grow into her Indian Wells tournament with a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over Lucia Bronzetti (25).
19:11 CET - Today's action is underway, with Coco Gauff (19) and Holger Rune (20) serving first in their respective matches.
17:35 CET - What a night - or day, depending on where you are in the world - of action we have ahead of us, with a whole host of the world's best players taking to the court as they bid to move into the fourth round in California.
Here are the standout clashes and when they start:
Lucia Bronzetti vs Cocu Gauff - 19:00 CET
Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune - 19:00 CET
Tommy Paul vs Ugo Humbert - 20:30 CET
Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka - 21:00 CET
Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens - 22:30 CET
And that's just before the clock strikes midnight here in Europe!
17:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Indian Wells action!