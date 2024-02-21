Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek in mouthwatering Dubai match-ups, Murray in action in Doha

Gauff has a tough task ahead of her
Gauff has a tough task ahead of her
AFP, Flashscore
Some of tennis' biggest stars including Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev are looking to make their mark in the Middle East today as the tournaments in Dubai and Qatar march on.

12:23 CET - Another seed bites the dust! Jelena Ostapenko (26) is out of the Dubai Championships with Anna Kalinskaya (25) beating her 6-4, 7-5.

11:35 CET - He may not have had the best start to the year, but world number one Novak Djokovic (36) is very much eyeing more Grand Slam success in 2024. 

Read more about his ambitions here.

11:01 CET - The day's action has started with an upset, with eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) being beaten 6-4, 6-2 by Jasmine Paolini (28) in Dubai. 

Seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is through though thanks to an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over 12th seed Liudmila Samsonova (25). 

09:36 CET - Right then, let's turn our attention to today, and what a day it promises to be. 

The two standout matches will both take place in Dubai, where Coco Gauff (19) will face Karolina Pliskova (31) at around 13:00 CET and Iga Swiatek (22) will take on Elina Svitolina (29) at around 16:00 CET.

On the men's side, meanwhile, Andy Murray (36) and Andrey Rublev (26) will be among those in action in Doha this afternoon. 

09:03 CET - Click here if you want to catch up on everything else that happened yesterday and in the early hours of today across the Middle East and Latin America.

08:58 CET - The big news to bring you from the overnight action is that world number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) pulled out of the Rio Open, being forced to retire after twisting his ankle at the start of his match against Thiago Monteiro (29).

Read more here 

08:28 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashcore's coverage of today's tennis! 

Tennis
