Tennis Tracker: Gauff & Swiatek into French Open final four, Sinner facing Dimitrov

The French Open quarter-finals are here and boy are they starting in style, with each match containing two of the world's 10 best players on both sides of the draw.

14:35 CET - Iga Swiatek (23) only needed a little over an hour to beat Marketa Vondrousova (24) 6-0, 6-2 and book her spot in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. The top seed will next face Coco Gauff (20).

Key match stats Flashscore

13:06 CET - Coco Gauff (20) is the first semi-finalist of the year! The world number three has come from behind to beat Ons Jabeur (29) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

08:52 CET - For tennis fans, days really don't get much better than this, with eight of the very best players in the world taking to court in the first French Open quarter-finals of the year.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur - 11:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova - 12:30 CET

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner - 14:00 CET

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz - 20:15 CET

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!