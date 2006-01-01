Tennis Tracker: Gauff taking on Badosa in Beijing semi, Alcaraz & Sinner through in Shanghai

Gauff is in action this morning

It's semi-final day at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing while several of the heavy hitters enter the ATP tournament in Shanghai.

09:45 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) is safely through to the third round in Shanghai after a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over Taro Daniel (31).

It was a different tale for sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) though, with the Russian falling to a disappointing 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3 defeat against Jakub Mensik (19).

09:22 CET - Fresh from his title at Beijing earlier in the week, Carlos Alcaraz (21) has made a winning start in Shanghai, coasting past Juncheng Shang (19) 6-2, 6-2.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!