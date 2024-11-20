Tennis Tracker: Germany taking on Canada in Davis Cup quarters, BJK Cup final to follow

It's the showpiece event at the Billie Jean King Cup today as Italy take on surprise finalists Slovakia for the title in Malaga. Meanwhile, the Davis Cup action continues as Germany face Canada in the second quarter-final of the week.

11:55 CET - It promises to be an intriguing day in Malaga as the Billie Jean King Cup comes to an end with Italy and Slovakia facing off for the title at 17:00 CET.

Before that clash, Germany take on Canada in the Davis Cup quarter-finals this afternoon. The opening singles rubber of the tie gets underway shortly at 12:15 CET, with Daniel Altmaier (26) up against Gabriel Diallo (23).

Follow the match with Flashscore here.

11:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!