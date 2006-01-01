Tennis Tracker: Great Britain facing Argentina in Davis Cup after USA defeat Slovakia

The Davis Cup action continues today with some heavyweight clashes, including Great Britain against Argentina and France taking on Spain. Meanwhile, the quarter-finals get underway at the WTA events in Monastir and Guadalajara.

14:20 CET - Having already secured their spot in the quarter-finals following Brandon Nakashima's (23) win earlier, the USA completed a clean sweep over Slovakia with victory in the final doubles rubber.

Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) recovered from a set down to defeat Norbert Gombos (34) and Lukas Klein (26) 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 10-1.

11:45 CET - The USA have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in their tie against Slovakia, with the in-form Brandon Nakashima (23) sweeping aside Jozef Kovalik (31) 6-3, 6-3.

09:48 CET - Mackenzie McDonald (29) has given the USA a perfect start in their tie against Slovakia after seeing off the challenge of Lukas Klein (26) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

09:05 CET - There was a shock result overnight in Guadalajara, with top seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) squandering four match points as she fell to a disappointing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(0) defeat to Marina Stakusic (19).

