  3. Tennis Tracker: Great Britain facing Argentina in Davis Cup after USA defeat Slovakia

Tennis Tracker: Great Britain facing Argentina in Davis Cup after USA defeat Slovakia

Great Britain face Argentina this afternoon
Great Britain face Argentina this afternoonFlashscore / NATHAN STIRK / Getty Images via AFP
The Davis Cup action continues today with some heavyweight clashes, including Great Britain against Argentina and France taking on Spain. Meanwhile, the quarter-finals get underway at the WTA events in Monastir and Guadalajara.

14:20 CET - Having already secured their spot in the quarter-finals following Brandon Nakashima's (23) win earlier, the USA completed a clean sweep over Slovakia with victory in the final doubles rubber.

Austin Krajicek (34) and Rajeev Ram (40) recovered from a set down to defeat Norbert Gombos (34) and Lukas Klein (26) 6-7(4), 7-6(4), 10-1.

11:45 CET - The USA have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in their tie against Slovakia, with the in-form Brandon Nakashima (23) sweeping aside Jozef Kovalik (31) 6-3, 6-3.

09:48 CET - Mackenzie McDonald (29) has given the USA a perfect start in their tie against Slovakia after seeing off the challenge of Lukas Klein (26) in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

09:05 CET - There was a shock result overnight in Guadalajara, with top seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) squandering four match points as she fell to a disappointing 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(0) defeat to Marina Stakusic (19).

Check out the full schedule in Guadalajara here.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
