Tennis Tracker: Great Britain leading Slovakia in BJK Cup semi, Nadal match to come

Britain's Emma Raducanu won the first singles rubber in the BJK Cup semi-final against Slovakia

The Davis Cup finals kicks off today with tennis legend Rafael Nadal (38) set to take part in his farewell event. Before that, the second semi-final of the BJK Cup sees Great Britain take on Slovakia.

13:54 CET - Emma Raducanu (22) has put Great Britain one win away from the final of the Billie Jean King Cup, beating Viktoria Hruncakova (26) 6-4, 6-4.

Next up, Katie Boulter (28) will play Rebecca Sramkova (28) hoping to wrap up the tie for GB.

12:25 CET - Today, the Davis Cup finals begin and the big news emerging is that Rafael Nadal (38) will play in the opening singles rubber.

Nadal's Spain are taking on the Netherlands in the tournament's first quarter-final but there was some doubt surrounding the tennis legend's participation even up until yesterday.

As it turns out, Nadal will be hitting the courts in Malaga, playing Botic van de Zandschulp (29) from 17:00 CET this afternoon. Great news for tennis fans!

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the BJK Cup and Davis Cup tennis for the day!

It's going to be an exciting day with the second semi-final in the BJK Cup taking place before the Davis Cup kicks off.

First up, and just about to start in Malaga, Great Britain will play Slovakia for the right to play Italy in the final of the BJK Cup.

The opening singles rubber sees Emma Raducanu (22) taking on Viktoria Hruncakova (26) - that's from 12:15 CET. After that, Katie Boulter (28) will play Rebecca Sramkova (28). And if we need it, there will be a doubles decider.