Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia into Cleveland final, Noskova downs Navarro in Monterrey

Haddad Maia is looking for a title in Cleveland

It's time for final preparations ahead of the US Open starting on Monday, with tune-up events in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem all coming to a close later today.

09:48 CET - Czech teenager Linda Noskova (19) booked her spot in the Monterrey final overnight after a hugely impressive 7-6(7), 7-5 victory against second seed Emma Navarro (23), while Lulu Sun (23) defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) in the other semi-final.

Elsewhere, in Cleveland, Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and home favourite McCartney Kessler (25) made it through to the showpiece event after three-set wins over Katerina Siniakova (28) and Anastasia Potapova (23) respectively.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!