Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia taking on Andreescu in Tokyo after Shnaider eases through
10:44 CET - Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (19) is through on home soil, recovering from a set down to outlast Zeynep Sonmez (22) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Tokyo.
Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Olga Danilovic (23) have eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories over Jaqueline Cristian (26) and Diane Parry (22) respectively.
09:13 CET - There have already been a couple of notable results in Tokyo, with sixth seed Diana Shnaider (20) sweeping aside Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-2, 6-2 and Leylah Fernandez (22) battling past Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in a topsy-turvy affair.
Check out the full schedule in Tokyo here.
08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!