Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia taking on Andreescu in Tokyo after Shnaider eases through

Haddad Maia is in action this morning
Haddad Maia is in action this morning
The action continues in Vienna, Basel, Guangzhou and Tokyo today, with the likes of Alexander Zverev (27), Diana Shnaider (20) and Andrey Rublev (27) all taking to the court.

10:44 CET - Japanese teenager Sayaka Ishii (19) is through on home soil, recovering from a set down to outlast Zeynep Sonmez (22) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, in Guangzhou, Lucia Bronzetti (25) and Olga Danilovic (23) have eased into the quarter-finals after straight-set victories over Jaqueline Cristian (26) and Diane Parry (22) respectively.

09:13 CET - There have already been a couple of notable results in Tokyo, with sixth seed Diana Shnaider (20) sweeping aside Viktoriya Tomova (29) 6-2, 6-2 and Leylah Fernandez (22) battling past Varvara Gracheva (24) 6-0, 3-6, 7-5 in a topsy-turvy affair.

Check out the full schedule in Tokyo here.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

