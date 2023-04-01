Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia & Zheng into Elite Trophy final, heavyweights clash in Vienna

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia & Zheng into Elite Trophy final, heavyweights clash in Vienna
Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia & Zheng into Elite Trophy final, heavyweights clash in Vienna
Qinwen Zheng is into the WTA Elite Trophy final
Qinwen Zheng is into the WTA Elite Trophy final
Reuters
It's semi-final day in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai, and all three tournaments have produced some mouthwatering match-ups.

16:12 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to become the first finalist of the year in Vienna. The world number three beat the world number seven 6-4, 7-6.

Medvedev vs Tsitsipas highlights
Flashscore

14:10 CET - We are not far from the start of one of the matches of the day with top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in the first Vienna semi-final. 

Which bad dancer will win this one?

Follow the match here.

13:54 CET - The second semi-final in Zhuhai has been won by home favourite Qinwen Zheng (21), who has beaten compatriot Lin Zhu (29) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Zheng vs Zhu highlights
Flashscore

09:50 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has made into the final of the WTA Elite Trophy, with the Brazilian beating Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-4, 6-1.

Haddad Maia vs Kasatkina highlights
Flashscore
Haddad Maia interview
Flashscore

09:38 CET - Ahead of today's ATP action in Basel and Vienna, catch up on what happened in yesterday's quarter-finals here

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is sure to be a thrilling day in the world of tennis, with heavyweight clashes taking place in all three of the ongoing tournaments. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
ATP roundup: Rune revival continues in Basel, favourites dominate in Vienna
'Focused' Coco Gauff is a special talent, says US Open director Stacey Allaster
Tennis Tracker: Rublev downs Zverev to reach Vienna semis, Rune rolls on in Basel
'They don't work in the mines, they are spoiled' - Hantuchova hits out at WTA players
'I couldn't even train': Tired and almost broken, veteran Wawrinka admits season struggles
ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev headlines day of sweeps at Vienna after win against Fils
Tennis Tracker: Rublev reaches quarter-finals in Vienna, Rune defeates Baez
Carlos Alcaraz on the mend, plans to play Paris Masters and ATP Finals
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev reaches third round in Vienna as Murray loses to Etcheverry
Most Read
Hack the weekend: Chelsea, Anderlecht and Slovacko all facing tricky challenges
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Lewandowski on course to play in upcoming Clasico, says Barcelona's Xavi
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings