Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia & Zheng into Elite Trophy final, heavyweights clash in Vienna

It's semi-final day in Basel, Vienna and Zhuhai, and all three tournaments have produced some mouthwatering match-ups.

16:12 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to become the first finalist of the year in Vienna. The world number three beat the world number seven 6-4, 7-6.

14:10 CET - We are not far from the start of one of the matches of the day with top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) playing Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in the first Vienna semi-final.

Which bad dancer will win this one?

13:54 CET - The second semi-final in Zhuhai has been won by home favourite Qinwen Zheng (21), who has beaten compatriot Lin Zhu (29) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

09:50 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has made into the final of the WTA Elite Trophy, with the Brazilian beating Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-4, 6-1.

09:38 CET - Ahead of today's ATP action in Basel and Vienna, catch up on what happened in yesterday's quarter-finals here.

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of what is sure to be a thrilling day in the world of tennis, with heavyweight clashes taking place in all three of the ongoing tournaments.