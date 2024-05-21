Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann dumps out Murray, Collins & Svitolina in action in France

Tennis Tracker: Hanfmann dumps out Murray, Collins & Svitolina in action in France

Can Murray come from behind?
Can Murray come from behind?AFP, Flashscore
French Open preparations are continuing to ramp up today with Danielle Collins beginning her Strasbourg campaign and Andy Murray looking to stage a comeback and set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in Geneva.

13:26 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (29) has been dumped out of Lyon, suffering a shock 6-3, 6-4 loss at the hands of world No.117 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (20).

13:22 CET - Yannick Hanfmann (32) has finished the job this afternoon, beating Andy Murray (37) 7-5, 6-2 to set up a second-round clash in Geneva with Novak Djokovic (36).

11:45 CET - Geneva and Strasbourg are the places to watch today, with Andy Murray (37) completing his clash with Yannick Hanfmann (32) in Switzerland - it was suspended due to rain last night with the Scot trailing 7-5, 4-1 - and both Elina Svitolina (29) and Danielle Collins (30) in action in France.

There's also plenty of action in Lyon and Rabat, and you can keep an eye on things at the links below.

ATP: Geneva; Lyon

WTA: Strasbourg; Rabat

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

