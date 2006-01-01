Tennis Tracker: Heavyweight quarters underway in Ningbo, Rublev facing Wawrinka in Stockholm

Rublev is the top seed in Stockholm

With this week's tournaments nearing their end, some of the world's best players are battling it out for a semi-final spot across Europe and Asia.

12:47 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) is through to the semi-finals in Ningbo with fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (28) retiring with an injury while trailing 7-6, 3-2.

12:03 CET - Francisco Cerundolo (26) has eased past home favourite Alexander Shevchenko (23) in Almaty, winning 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour.

Over in Osaka, Diane Parry (22) secured a hard-fought 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win against Clara Tauson (21).

10:50 CET - The first quarter-final has been won by Daria Kasatkina (27) with the fifth seed beating Yulia Putintseva (29) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6, saving two match points in the process.

In Almaty meanwhile, second seed Alejandro Tabilo (27) has lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Gabriel Diallo (23) of Canada.

10:07 CET - Two of the quarter-finals have already been completed in Osaka with Suzan Lamens (25) and Aoi Ito (20) both securing a spot in the final four.

You can follow the two remaining matches of the day here.

10:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

Some big news broke overnight, with world number nine Danielle Collins (30) announcing that she's calling off her plans to retire and will play on in 2025.

