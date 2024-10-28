Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Humbert in action in Paris after Cerundolo and Bouzkova claim wins

Humbert is in action this afternoon
Humbert is in action this afternoon
Four new tournaments get underway today, including the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris with several players looking to book their spot in next month's season-ending Finals.

15:28 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) is safely through in Paris, battling through a tough second set to overcome Zhizhen Zhang (28) 6-3, 7-6(6).

The world number 40 will face eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) in the next round, who is targeting a solid run in the French capital to clinch a spot at the ATP Finals.

14:57 CET - Argentine Francisco Cerundolo (26) has made a winning start in Paris, sweeping aside qualifier Quentin Halys (28) 7-6(5), 6-3 in 90 minutes.

13:19 CET - Arthur Rinderknech (29) is through to the next round at the Paris Masters after his opponent Tomas Machac (24) was forced to retire with an achilles injury, with the Czech leading 7-6(3), 3-5 at the time.

Meanwhile, at the WTA event in Jiujiang, top seed Marie Bouzkova (26) battled past Alexandra Eala (19) in two competitive sets, 7-5, 7-6(4).

12:50 CET - Playing for just the fifth time since having her doping ban reduced earlier in the year, two-time major champion Simon Halep (33) has been knocked out in Hong Kong, losing 3-6, 3-6 to sixth seed Yue Yuan (26).

Elsewhere, Tallon Griekspoor (28) is the first winner of the day in Paris, with the Dutchman easing past Luciano Darderi (22) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

09:42 CET - There have been plenty of results this morning in Jiujiang, with seeds Arantxa Rus (33) and Kamilla Rakhimova (23) sealing their spots in the second round.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, ninth seed Bernarda Pera (29) and Priscilla Hon (26) have safely progressed after straight-set wins over Sara Saito (18) and Eudice Chong (28) respectively.

08:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

It promises to be an intriguing day on the ATP Tour as the prestigious Paris Masters gets underway, with several of the world's best players vying for the final four spots at next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Among those in contention, Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Tommy Paul (27) take to the court later this evening. 

Elsewhere, on the WTA Tour, there are tournaments starting in Jiujiang, Hong Kong and Merida. As usual, we'll provide you with all the latest news and results.

