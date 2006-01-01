Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz and Keys in early action, Djokovic and Pegula on court later

Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz and Keys in early action, Djokovic and Pegula on court later

Hurkacz is targeting a place in the third round
Hurkacz is targeting a place in the third roundAFP, Flashscore
It's Day Four at Wimbledon as the second round comes to an end, with Novak Djokovic (37), Iga Swiatek (23) and Elena Rybakina (25) all in action.

09:20 CET - We've got a jam-packed day ahead, as Novak Djokovic (37) faces Brit Jacob Fearnley (22), women's world number one Iga Swiatek (23) comes up against the big-serving Petra Martic (33) and Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Marcos Giron (30).

Elsewhere, there are a couple of fascinating all-British affairs to look out for, with Jack Draper (22) facing 2022 semi-finalist Cameron Norrie (28) and Nottingham champion Katie Boulter (27) up against Harriet Dart (27), while Andy Murray (37) is also in doubles action.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's action at Wimbledon!

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerWimbledon 2024
