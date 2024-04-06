Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz and Ruud targeting Estoril final, Pegula in action later

We've reached the semi-final stage at tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota, as several of the world's top players look to kick off their clay court seasons in the best way possible.

16:12 CET - Despite little seperating them in terms of ATP rankings, Roberto Carballes (31) has defeated Pavel Kotov (25) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 to make tomorrow's final in Marrahech, giving him a chance to defend his title.

12:15 CET - Our first semi-final clash of the day comes from Marrakech, with Pavel Kotov (25) taking on Roberto Carballes Baena (31) at 14:00 CET.

Meanwhile, over in Estoril, play starts at 16:00 CET as second seed Hubert Hurkacz (27) comes up against Chile's Cristian Garin (27) for a place in tomorrow's showpiece.

12:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!