Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz closing in on semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula in action later

Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz closing in on semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula in action later

It's another jam-packed day on the ATP and WTA Tours, with tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota all approaching the business end of proceedings.

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker on what promises to be an exciting day of action.

Several of the world's top players are in action later, including Jessica Pegula (30), Casper Ruud (25) and Danielle Collins (30).

However, before all of that, the first match of the day sees Hubert Hurkacz (27) take on Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) for a spot in the semi-finals at the Estoril Open.