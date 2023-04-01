Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz & Ruud suffer shock defeats in Tokyo, Rune in action in Stockholm

Rune is seeking a return to form in Stockholm
Reuters
There have already been some big upsets in the world of tennis this week, and a number of top players will be looking to buck the trend today.

15:16 CET - Camila Osorio (21) is into the final eight in Nanchang after downing Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-4, 7-5.

15:00 CET - Second seed Elise Mertens (27) is into the quarter-finals in Monastir after beating Iryna Shymanovich (26) 6-3, 6-2.

Mertens - Shymanovich highlights
Flashscore

13:09 CET - There's been another upset in Tokyo, with second seed Casper Ruud (24) losing 6-3, 6-4 to Marcos Giron (30).

Giron vs Ruud highlights
Flashscore

10:36 CET - In Nanchang, third seed Marie Bouzkova (25) has won 7-5, 6-0 against Amini Anshba (24).

Bouzkova vs Anshba highlights
Flashscore
Bouzkova interview
Flashscore

10:29 CET - Tommy Paul (26) is the next man to secure progression in Tokyo, with the American beating compatriot Mackenzie McDonald (28) 6-4, 6-2.

Paul vs McDonald highlights
Flashscore
Paul interview
Flashscore

08:58 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has won two matches in a row for the first time since March, winning 6-4, 6-1 against Sebastian Ofner (27) in Tokyo. 

07:48 CET - The day has started with an upset in Tokyo, where Shanghai champion Hubert Hurkacz (26) has lost 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 to Zhizhen Zhang (27). 

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which is taking place all across the world with tournaments in Asia, Africa and Europe. 

