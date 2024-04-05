Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz secures semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula in action later

Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz secures semi-final spot in Estoril, Pegula in action later
It's another jam-packed day on the ATP and WTA Tours, with tournaments in Estoril, Marrakech, Houston, Charleston and Bogota all approaching the business end of proceedings.

19:30 CET - Matteo Berrettini's (27) continued return to something close to his best form continued in Marrakech this evening as he progressed to the semi-finals with a victory over fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28), winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

18:30 CET - Nuno Borges (27) has been knocked out of his home tournament after a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) loss to Chile's Cristian Garin (27).

17:10 CET - Fabio Fognini (36) has been knocked out of the Marrakech Open after losing 6-1, 6-2 against Pavel Kotov (25) to progress with ease in Morocco.

16:10 CET - A first result of the day to bring you from Marrakech, with Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena (31) battling past Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (26) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.  

15:27 CET - After an underwhelming early exit in Miami, Hubert Hurkacz (27) has continued to bounce back strongly this week in Portugal. He booked his place in the semi-final this afternoon with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21).

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker on what promises to be an exciting day of action. 

Several of the world's top players are in action later, including Jessica Pegula (30), Casper Ruud (25) and Danielle Collins (30). 

However, before all of that, the first match of the day sees Hubert Hurkacz (27) take on Pablo Llamas Ruiz (21) for a spot in the semi-finals at the Estoril Open. 

