Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz suffers shock defeat in Tokyo, Rune in action in Stockholm

There have already been some big upsets in the world of tennis this week, and a number of top players will be looking to buck the trend today.

08:58 CET - Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) has won two matches in a row for the first time since March, winning 6-4, 6-1 against Sebastian Ofner (27) in Tokyo.

07:48 CET - The day has started with an upset in Tokyo, where Shanghai champion Hubert Hurkacz (26) has lost 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 to Zhizhen Zhang (27).

07:35 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which is taking place all across the world with tournaments in Asia, Africa and Europe.