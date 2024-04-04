Tennis Tracker: Hurkacz through in Estoril, Gasquet dumps out Thiem

The clay court season is really ramping up today with some of the biggest names in men's tennis in action and a number of heavyweight clashes taking place on the women's side of the tour.

15:36 CET - Reigning champ Roberto Carballes Baena (31) is into the quarter-finals of Marrakech with a 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Dan Evans (33).

15:20 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) is through in Estoril, defeating Brit Jan Choinski (27) 7-6(5), 6-5. However, Dominic Thiem (30) has been dumped out after suffering a 6-4, 7-6(6) loss to veteran Richard Gasquet (37).

14:31 CET - There's been some big breaking news this afternoon, with it being announced that the next three editions of the WTA Finals will be held in Saudi Arabia. 

Read more here

12:10 CET - The highlight of today will most likely be the multitude of heavyweight WTA clashes taking place in Charleston later on, but there's plenty of excitement to come before that too.

First up is a match between Dominic Thiem (30) and Richard Gasquet (37) in Estoril. 

12:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

