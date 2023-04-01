Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semi-final, Gauff in action later

There are days left before the start of Wimbledon, and players will be gearing up for the biggest fortnight in the tennis calendar. In the meantime, the Tennis Tracker will be covering the semi-finals from Bad Homburg, Eastbourne and Mallorca, with results and highlights right here for you.

12:54 CET - The Wimbledon draw has been made, with some very tasty first round match-ups. Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) faces Dominic Thiem (29) and Venus Williams (43) takes on Elina Svitolna (28).

Read the full details of the draw here, including who reigning champions Novak Djokovic (36) and Elena Rybakina (24) are up against.

11:52 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of Germany. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (22) has had to withdraw from her semi-final in Bad Homburg due to feeling unwell and potential food poisoning. It is the first time she has ever pulled out of a WTA match. As a result, Lucia Bronzetti (24) will go straight to the final.

Read about that here.

11:50 CET - With Wimbledon just days away, there is no clear favourite on the women's side with the fitness of Elena Rybakina (24) up in the air. It should be a thrilling fortnight, so let's take a look at five of the leading contenders for the title.

Read the list here.

11:01 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) will return to Wimbledon determined to finish off what she started last year and take her already trailblazing career to new heights, spurred on by the pain of falling short in the 2022 final at the All England Club.

Check out Jabeur's Wimbledon preview here.

07:30 CET - Welcome to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning. Get yourself ready for some semi-final action from across Europe. Iga Swiatek (22), Coco Gauff (19), Francisco Cerundolo (24) and Tommy Paul (26) are the big names set to take to the court today, and we will bring you all the updates throughout the day.