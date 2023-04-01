Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semi-final, Gauff in action later

12:54 CET - The Wimbledon draw has been made, with some very tasty first round match-ups. Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) faces Dominic Thiem (29) and Venus Williams (43) takes on Elina Svitolna (28).
Read the full details of the draw here, including who reigning champions Novak Djokovic (36) and Elena Rybakina (24) are up against.
11:52 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of Germany. World No.1 Iga Swiatek (22) has had to withdraw from her semi-final in Bad Homburg due to feeling unwell and potential food poisoning. It is the first time she has ever pulled out of a WTA match. As a result, Lucia Bronzetti (24) will go straight to the final.
11:50 CET - With Wimbledon just days away, there is no clear favourite on the women's side with the fitness of Elena Rybakina (24) up in the air. It should be a thrilling fortnight, so let's take a look at five of the leading contenders for the title.
11:01 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) will return to Wimbledon determined to finish off what she started last year and take her already trailblazing career to new heights, spurred on by the pain of falling short in the 2022 final at the All England Club.
Check out Jabeur's Wimbledon preview here.
07:30 CET - Welcome to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning. Get yourself ready for some semi-final action from across Europe. Iga Swiatek (22), Coco Gauff (19), Francisco Cerundolo (24) and Tommy Paul (26) are the big names set to take to the court today, and we will bring you all the updates throughout the day.