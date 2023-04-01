Tennis Tracker: Iga Swiatek through in Warsaw, Arantxa Rus wins Hamburg title

After rain delayed play on Friday, Iga Swiatek (22) and the Polish Open will be hoping for less adverse weather conditions today. Meanwhile, there is semi final action in Atlanta and Hamburg with Taylor Fritz (25) and Alexander Zverev (26) in action.

16:01 CET - Yanina Wickmayer (33) has won her quarter-final with Heather Watson (31) defeating the Brit 6-4, 6-3. She will face Swiatek a little later today.

15:30 CET - Arantxa Rus (32) reigns supreme in Hamburg, clinching the title after defeating home favourite Noma Noha Akugue (19) 6-0, 7-6(3). It's been a fairytale week for Rus, winning her first title and consequently becoming the oldest first-time WTA winner in 40 years. She will also climb into the top 50 of the world rankings after this result.

Rus vs Nohu Akugue highlights Flashscore

15:06 CET - It's a potentially busy day for Iga Swiatek (22) in front of her home crowd in Warsaw with two games in store for the world number one. She has won the first of them with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova (18).

Swiatek - Noskova highlights Flashscore

Swiatek interview Flashscore

13:25 CET - Laura Siegemund (35) is into the Warsaw semis, defeating Lucrezia Stefanini (25) 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 in a brilliant contest which lasted three hours and 24 minutes. After the rain yesterday, Siegemund will be back on court later today to face Tatjana Maria (35).

8:19 CET - Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert (25) caused somewhat of an upset when by defeating Alex De Minaur (24) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to book his place in the semis.

Humbert vs De Minaur highlights Flashscore

Humbert interview Flashscore

8:14 CET - There are some results from overnight in Atlanta to bring you as Aleksandar Vukic (27) defeated the story of Wimbledon Chris Eubanks (27) 6-4 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

7:00 CET - Hello and welcome to today's action on the ATP and WTA tour with Flashscore.

As the week closes in so do the tournament's around the globe. Semi-final action in the men's tour sees Zverev face youngster Arthur Fils (19) in Hamburg and an all-American affair in Atlanta sees Taylor Fritz take on JJ Wolf (24).

Meanwhile, on the WTA tour world number one Iga Swiatek faces Czech teen Linda Noskova (18) in a rescheduled quarter-final after yesterday's rain postponement.