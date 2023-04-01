Tennis Tracker: Indoor events in Metz and Sofia reach semi-finals, BJK Cup continues

It’s semi-finals day in Sofia and Metz and we will have all the updates from those indoor ATP events right here on the Tennis Tracker plus all the latest from the Billie Jean King Cup.

08:18 CET - Former world number one Naomi Osaka (26) will return to the WTA tour after a break of 15 months at the Brisbane International warm-up for the Australian Open in January.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," Osaka said in a news release.

The Brisbane tournament will also feature Andy Murray (36), Victoria Azarenka (34) and Holger Rune (20).

Read more here.

08:00 CET - In the Billie Jean King Cup, today is the last round of group matches in the Finals series. 

In the early session, France play Germany (with both nations already out) and Kazakhstan meet Slovenia for a spot in the semis.

Later on, Spain face Poland in another dead rubber while the Czechs play the USA in a winner-takes-all-all tie. 

The semi-finals will be held tomorrow - Canada and Italy have qualified already.

06:05 CET - The ATP Finals are looming but before we get there, we have a couple of indoor events to wrap up this week. Today sees the semi-finals in Metz and Sofia.

In Metz, Alexander Shevchenko (22) plays Pierre-Hugues Herbert (32) before Fabio Fognini (36) meets Ugo Humbert (25).

Over in Sofia, the first semi-final sees Jack Draper (21) playing Jan-Lennard Struff (33) and in the second, Pavel Kotov (24) faces Adrian Mannarino (35).

