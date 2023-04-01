Tennis Tracker: Indoor swing continues in Metz & Sofia, Billie Jean King Cup Finals begin

Dominic Thiem will be in action in Metz later today
Dominic Thiem will be in action in Metz later today
Profimedia
The dust is still settling on the WTA Finals so it’s a fairly quiet day on the women’s circuit, but we will have all the action from the men’s indoor tournaments in Metz and Sofia right here on the Tennis Tracker.

17:07 CET - Roberto Bautista Agut (35) has won a marathon match in Sofia, beating Miomir Kecmanovic (24) 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in just over three hours. 

Bautista Agut vs Kecmanovic highlights
Flashscore

13:47 CET - Slovenia have won their Billie Jean King Cup tie with Australia thanks to Tamara Zidansek's (25) 6-1, 6-4 victory over Daria Saville (29).

Read more here 

12:45 CET - The WTA season is now over but there's still some women's tennis to be played with the Billie Jean King Cup Finals Billie Jean King Cup Finals beginning today. 

The first tie of the team event is Australia vs Slovenia, with Kaja Juvan (22) winning 6-4, 6-1 against Ajla Tomljanovic (30) this morning. 

7:18 CET - WTA Finals winner Iga Swiatek (22) said after winning the tournament that she tried to avoid the distraction of the rankings while in Cancun. It proved a good strategy.

Read her full comments here.

6:17 CET - We’ve got second-round action to look forward to today from Metz, France with Ugo Humbert (25) taking on Dominic Thiem (30) later today.

Plus, the first round is taking off in Sofia, Bulgaria. Take a look at the full schedule here.

In case you missed it, here are the highlights from Iga Swiatek’s (22) impressive WTA Finals win.

Swiatek - Pegula highlights
Flashscore
