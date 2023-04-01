Tennis Tracker: Italy and Australia to battle it out for Davis Cup title

The tennis season comes to an end today with the Davis Cup final, where Italy and Australia will face off to see who shall become champions. The Tennis Tracker will have updates of all the results for you throughout the day.

07:30 CET - And then there were two. Italy and Australia have made it through to the Davis Cup final, led by their stars Jannik Sinner (22) and Alex De Minaur (24). The Italians have been champions once - all the way back in 1976. The Aussies however, are the second most successful nation, lifting the trophy 28 times, with their last victory coming back in 2003. Who will reign supreme today?