Tennis Tracker: Italy facing Slovakia in BJK Cup final after Germany win Davis Cup tie
17:08 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (34) has sealed Germany's spot in the Davis Cup semi-finals after recovering from a set down to outlast Denis Shapovalov (25) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) in Malaga.
Germany progress without having to play the final doubles rubber and will face the Netherlands next in the last four.
14:27 CET - Germany have made the perfect start to their Davis Cup tie against Canada, with Daniel Altmaier (26) battling past Gabriel Diallo (23) 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hard-fought sets to give his country a 1-0 lead.
Up next, Jan-Lennard Struff (34) will be looking to give Germany an unassailable 2-0 advantage when he takes on Denis Shapovalov (25). You can follow that match here.
11:55 CET - It promises to be an intriguing day in Malaga as the Billie Jean King Cup comes to an end with Italy and Slovakia facing off for the title at 17:00 CET.
Before that clash, Germany take on Canada in the Davis Cup quarter-finals this afternoon. The opening singles rubber of the tie gets underway shortly at 12:15 CET, with Daniel Altmaier (26) up against Gabriel Diallo (23).
Follow the match with Flashscore here.
11:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!