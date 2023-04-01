Tennis Tracker: Jabeur aiming for semi-finals in Ningbo, Murray clashes with De Minaur

The action over Asia gets more and more expanded over the continent as a larger number of top seeds, veterans and big names are taking to court. Today we will report back to you on the action in Kazakhstan, Japan and China! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

10:14 CET - Matteo Arnaldi (22) followed through comfortably as he got past JJ Wolf (24) 6-2, 6-2.

Arnaldi - Wolf highlights
Flashscore

9:25 CET - The first result from Beijing is in as Ugo Humbert (25) managed to rallied against Lorenzo Sonego (28) to reach the second round of the tournament after a 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 triumph. 

8:40 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) needed just over two hours and a couple of similar sets to get past Despina Papamichail (30) 6-4, 6-4 and reach the final eight in Tokyo. Setting up a clash with Jessica Pegula (29).

7:01 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) has won three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023 and has no plans of slowing down at 36, but the world number one believes the future of tennis is in good hands with young gun Carlos Alcaraz (20) leading the way.

Djokovic's hopes of winning all four Grand Slam titles in the calendar year were dashed at Wimbledon, where he was beaten in five sets by Alcaraz with the result being hailed as the changing of the guard in men's tennis.

"I think tennis, definitely the future is looking good with Carlos leading that field," Djokovic told Sky Sports during the All Star Match in the build-up to golf's 44th Ryder Cup.

"We've had some thrilling encounters... This year with the final at Wimbledon and also Roland Garros and Cincinnati - that was one of the best three-set matches I've ever played.

Read the full story here.

6:41 CET - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) got the first win of the day as she got past Linda Noskova (18) 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, to reach the quarter-finals in Tokyo.

5:45 CET - Beginning it all with Astana which sees veteran Stan Wawrinka faces Marcos Giron before Dominic Thiem takes on Juan Pablo Varillas. As for the action in Beijing, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina clashes with Yi Zhou followed by Andy Murray’s match with Alex de Minaur.

In terms of WTA action, top seed Ons Jabeur is aiming for a place in the semi-finals of the Ningbo Open as she faces Vera Zvonareva while Caroline Garcia takes on Anhelina Kalinina with the aim of the final eight in Tokyo. Maria Sakkari is looking to follow suit clashing with Misaki Doi.

