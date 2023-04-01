Tennis Tracker: Jabeur and Garcia through in Eastbourne, Pegula in action later

The ATP and WTA Tours continue to rattle on as Wimbledon draws ever nearer. The Tennis Tracker will have results and highlights for you from Eastbourne, Bad Homburg and Mallorca, with the likes of Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff in action.

17:39 CET - Coco Gauff (19) got her Eastbourne tournament off to a great start, dispatching fellow American Bernarda Pera (28) 6-3, 6-2.

16:49 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) made lightwork of Madison Brengle (33), defeating the American 6-1, 7-5 at Eastbourne.

16:21 CET - Petra Martic (32) has seen off home favourite Katie Boulter (26) in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

16:00 CET - Eastbourne's ninth seed Botic Van De Zandschulp (27) is out after losing 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Mikael Ymer (24) - not his perfect preparation for Wimbledon next week.

15:21 CET - Another result from Eastbourne, where eighth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) is through after battling past Marie Bouzkova (24) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

15:07 CET - Despite a number of players dropping out of tournaments, there are plenty of results from a busy day of tennis across the grass courts. We start in Eastbourne, where Jelena Ostapenko (26) has beaten alternate player Barbora Strycova (37) 6-4, 6-3. Elsewhere on the courts of southern England, Liam Broady (29) has taken care of fellow Brit Jan Choinski (27) 6-3, 6-4 and Mackenzie McDonald (28) has also advanced, seeing off Marco Cecchinato (30) in straight sets.

Over to Bad Hormburg, where Varvara Gracheva (22) defeated Sara Errani (36) 6-2, 7-5.

13:24 CET - Ons Jabeur (28) has started her Eastbourne campaign in fine fashion, easing past Jasmine Paolini (27) 6-3, 6-2.

10:11 CET - Australian Open chief Craig Tiley believes any Saudi investment in tennis is unlikely to have the same impact as the country's disruptive entry into golf because talks are focused on bolstering the current structures of the game.

07:30 CET - Good morning everyone, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. There may just be less than one week until the start of Wimbledon, but that doesn't mean the action stops. Stay tuned for all the updates and scores from around the grass courts.