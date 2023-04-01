Tennis Tracker: Jabeur battles past Sabalenka to set up final clash with Vondrousova

20:22 CET - Meanwhile, a tearful Elina Svitolina (28) said sometimes the pressure "gets maybe too much" after she lost her Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.
20:19 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is delighted to be in the Wimbledon final, and says she has even arranged for a cat sitter so her husband can come and watch her play on Saturday.
18:40 CET - For the second year in a row, Ons Jabeur (28) is a Wimbledon finalist! She produced one of the best performances of her career, playing some stunning shots, to beat Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. Unlike last year, she'll go into the final very much as the favourite.
18:26 CET - Jabeur has been pushing to break serve throughout the final set and has now done so to lead 4-2. That could be huge.
18:00 CET - One set all! At one point in the second, Jabeur was a break down and looked down and out, but she won four in a row to take this battle to a decider. Both players are producing some excellent tennis.
17:17 CET - A high-quality, extremely tight first set has gone the way of Sabalenka, who has taken it 7-6. Jabeur was 4-2 up in the tiebreak, but lost five of the next six points.
16:22 CET - The second semi-final between Ons Jabeur (28) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) is underway. Here's how their previous matches have gone.
15:56 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is a Wimbledon finalist! She lost three games in a row in the final set to lose her advantage, but regrouped to beat Elina Svitolina (28) 6-3, 6-3.
15:39 CET - Vondrousova is in good shape after an excellent performance. She leads Svitolina 6-3, 4-2, but the Ukrainian has won the last two games as he tries to turn things around.
14:34 CET - The first of the women's semi-finals are about to begin here on centre court. Elina Svitolina (28) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (24) for a place in the Wimbledon final. Hopefully we have two great games today. If you can't get in front of a TV, follow the match at Flashscore.
12:40 CET - Elina Svitolina can reach a first major final by beating Marketa Vondrousova today and the former world number three says a fresh approach to her career after the war in Ukraine and becoming a mother in October has helped her career resurgence.
07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the women's semi-finals at Wimbledon, in which Elina Svitolina (28) will take on Marketa Vondrousova (24) and Ons Jabeur (28) will face Aryna Sabalenka (25).