Tennis Tracker: Jabeur battles past Sabalenka to set up final clash with Vondrousova

It's the first day of semi-finals at this year's Wimbledon with the final four women battling it out for the right to fight for the title on Saturday, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

20:22 CET - Meanwhile, a tearful Elina Svitolina (28) said sometimes the pressure "gets maybe too much" after she lost her Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

20:19 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is delighted to be in the Wimbledon final, and says she has even arranged for a cat sitter so her husband can come and watch her play on Saturday.

18:40 CET - For the second year in a row, Ons Jabeur (28) is a Wimbledon finalist! She produced one of the best performances of her career, playing some stunning shots, to beat Aryna Sabalenka (25) 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. Unlike last year, she'll go into the final very much as the favourite.

Jabeur vs Sabalenka stats Flashscore

18:26 CET - Jabeur has been pushing to break serve throughout the final set and has now done so to lead 4-2. That could be huge.

18:00 CET - One set all! At one point in the second, Jabeur was a break down and looked down and out, but she won four in a row to take this battle to a decider. Both players are producing some excellent tennis.

17:17 CET - A high-quality, extremely tight first set has gone the way of Sabalenka, who has taken it 7-6. Jabeur was 4-2 up in the tiebreak, but lost five of the next six points.

16:22 CET - The second semi-final between Ons Jabeur (28) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) is underway. Here's how their previous matches have gone.

The previous clashes between the two Flashscore

15:56 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is a Wimbledon finalist! She lost three games in a row in the final set to lose her advantage, but regrouped to beat Elina Svitolina (28) 6-3, 6-3.

15:39 CET - Vondrousova is in good shape after an excellent performance. She leads Svitolina 6-3, 4-2, but the Ukrainian has won the last two games as he tries to turn things around.

14:34 CET - The first of the women's semi-finals are about to begin here on centre court. Elina Svitolina (28) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (24) for a place in the Wimbledon final. Hopefully we have two great games today. If you can't get in front of a TV, follow the match at Flashscore.

Vondrousova vs Svitolina head to head Flashscore

12:40 CET - Elina Svitolina can reach a first major final by beating Marketa Vondrousova today and the former world number three says a fresh approach to her career after the war in Ukraine and becoming a mother in October has helped her career resurgence.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the women's semi-finals at Wimbledon, in which Elina Svitolina (28) will take on Marketa Vondrousova (24) and Ons Jabeur (28) will face Aryna Sabalenka (25).