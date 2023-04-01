Tennis Tracker: Jabeur crashes out, Alcaraz advances

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the last eight

The quarter-finals of the US Open are shaping up as spots are getting booked already! Top seeds have made it to the final eight as a few others are still looking to join them. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from New York, here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

00:10 CET - Ons Jabeur will be waiting longer for her maiden slam title after she crashed out of the US Open, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by world number 23 Qinwen Zheng (20)

22:27 CET - Despite some resistance from Britain's Jack Draper (21), Andrey Rublev (25) has made his way into the last eight after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

21:35 CET - World number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through after seeing off Matteo Arnaldi (22) in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 as he goes in search of back-to-back US Open titles and back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

19:21 CET - Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) continues her quest for back-to-back grand slams, but she was made to work hard for it by Peyton Stearns (21). The American won the first set in a tie-break before the Czech world number nine roared back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-2. She will now face Keys for a spot in the last four.

19:16 CET - It may have started later than the earlier game, but it's been an imperious victory for Madison Keys (28) over compatriot Jessica Pegula (29), with the world number 17 winning their match 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour.

She makes her way into the quarters looking like a match for anyone.

17:15 CET - Play is underway as Marketa Vondrousova's (24) clash with Peyton Stearns (21) kicks off the afternoon.

8:51 CET - An exhausted Iga Swiatek (22) said she would try to "embrace" the pressure a bit more after losing to Jelena Ostapenko (26) in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, a defeat which sees her 75-week run as world number one come to an end.

Read the full story here.

6:42 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) said she was exactly where she wanted to be on her comeback, after losing in three sets to American sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) to exit the US Open on Sunday.

"I wanted to see with these three events that I came back and played this year, I wanted to see kind of where I was tennis-wise, where I was physically," Wozniacki, who lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, told reporters.

"I'm exactly where I want to be. There's still a few things that I want to work on and I can do better. But in general I think it's very positive."

Read the full story here.

5:40 CET - Some overnight action to update you on, starting with world number two Novak Djokovic reaching the quarter-finals after defeating Borna Gojo. The Serb was victorious 6-2, 7-5, 6-4.

One of the American favourites Taylor Fritz continues to increase hope for a home winner after getting past Dominic Stricker 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Speaking of US players, Coco Gauff won the 'battle of generations' against veteran Caroline Wozniacki, making it to the quarter-finals after a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph.

In a surprising turn of events, defending champion and world number one Iga Swiatek has been knocked out 21st ranked Jelena Ostapenko in just under two hours. The Latvian managed to comeback after losing the first set, progressing through a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 result.

Later on today, Carlos Alcaraz will be looking to join Djokovic and the others as he takes on Matteo Arnaldi. Playing with the same aim in mind will be Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev who will also be taking their chances at a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, an All-American clash sees Jessica Pegula and Maddison Keys battle it out before Ons Jabeur's match with Qinwen Zheng.