Tennis Tracker: Jabeur facing Pliskova, Korda through to Hertogenbosch final

Jabeur is in action later today
We've reached the business end of proceedings in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham, as players on the ATP and WTA tours look to begin their grass-court campaigns with a title.

12:19 CET - The first semi-final is complete in the Netherlands as seventh seed Sebastian Korda (23) has seen off Tallon Griekspoor (27) in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

He will now face either Alex De Minaur (25) or earlier victor Ugo Humbert (25) tomorrow for the title.

11:57 CET - Due to some rain around yesterday in Den Bosch, the quarter-finals are having to be finished before we get set for the one semi later today. Ugo Humbert (25) - the third seed - has progressed following a short period of play with a comeback 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over home favourite Gijs Brouwer (28).

09:45 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's action in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham!

