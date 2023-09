Tennis Tracker: Jabeur gets back to winning ways on day of action in Mexico and China

With just 16 women remaining, we're at the business end of things in Guadalajara and have some thrilling clashes to look forward to today, both there and in China, where there is WTA and ATP action taking place.

09:08 CET - You can catch up on all of the WTA action from last night and this morning here.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which began with an Ons Jabeur (29) win in the early hours, with the top seed beating Alycia Parks (22) 6-2, 6-2 in Guadalajara.

Jabeur vs Parks highlights Flashscore