Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in action for first time since Wimbledon final, Zverev facing Dimitrov

11:00 CET - Andy Murray (36) pulled out of the Cincinnati Open late as he continues to recover from an abdominal strain in a bid to compete in the US Open that begins later this month.
08:51 CET - On the men's side of the draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) ended a five-match losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini (27).
08:35 CET - In the standout match from the first day of the tournament in Cincinnati, Venus Williams (43) rolled back the years to claim a shock victory over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova (26).
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the best players in the world take to the court in Cincinnati on both the men's and women's sides of the draw.