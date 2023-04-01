Tennis Tracker: Jabeur in action for time since Wimbledon final, Zverev facing Dimitrov

Exactly a month after losing her second Wimbledon final in a row, world number five Ons Jabeur (28) is making her return to the court, and she's by no means the only top player in action in Cincinnati today.

08:51 CET - On the men's side of the draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) ended a five-match losing streak with a come-from-behind 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Matteo Berrettini (27).

08:35 CET - In the standout match from the first day of the tournament in Cincinnati, Venus Williams (43) rolled back the years to claim a shock victory over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova (26).

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the best players in the world take to the court in Cincinnati on both the men's and women's sides of the draw.