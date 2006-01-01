Tennis Tracker: Jabeur & Sabalenka retire in Berlin, Hurkacz and Sinner set up Halle final

Hubert Hurkacz is into the decider in Halle

We're down to the final few matches of the week on the grass courts of Europe and a number of big names are still in with a chance of heading to Wimbledon with a new title to their name.

16:50 CET - Over to Germany where world number one Jannik Sinner (22) will face Hubert Hurkacz (27) in the final in Halle tomorrow after the Italian beat Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-4, 7-6 in their semi-final. Another title for Sinner? You wouldn't bet against him...

16:43 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (22) has booked the first final berth at Queen's with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jordan Thompson (30).

In tomorrow's final, Musetti will face the winner of the all-American clash between Sebastian Korda (23) and Tommy Paul (27).

15:25 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) will face Ajla Tomljanovic (31) in the final in Birmingham tomorrow after the Aussie beat Anastasia Potapova (23) 7-6, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

15:10 CET - We have caught up with the quarter-finals now in Berlin. Jessica Pegula (30) finished up her delayed match with Katerina Siniakova (28), winning 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Pegula will face Coco Gauff (20) in the semi-finals later today.

Over in Birmingham, Yulia Putintseva (29) beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) 6-2, 6-2 to progress to the final.

14:50 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (27) has beaten second seed Alexander Zverev (27) 7-6, 6-4 to book his spot in tomorrow's final in Halle.

He will face the winner of the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner (22) and Zhizhen Zhang (27), starting shortly.

14:20 CET - The first set between Coco Gauff (20) and Ons Jabeur (29) was one of the best of the year, with the American winning it 7-6 (9) in well over an hour, but Jabeur was then sadly forced to retire with an injury.

13:22 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) is out! The world number three has retired from her match with Anna Kalinskaya (25) while 5-1 down in the first set.

12:11 CET - Happy semi-final day! The final four in London, Birmingham, Berlin and Halle will all be battling it out for a place in their respective finals today.

Before that though, the Berlin quarter-finals need to be completed after being postponed by rain yesterday, and what quarter-finals they are, with world number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) facing Anna Kalinskaya (25) and world number two Coco Gauff (20) taking on two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (29).

09:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!