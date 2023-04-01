Tennis Tracker: Jabeur secures second title of 2023, big names clashing in Tokyo & Beijing

Jabeur has claimed her second title of the year

It's a big day of tennis in Asia with WTA finals and semi-finals taking place and top players facing off on both the men's and women's side of the China Open.

14:47 CET - Over in Astana, Dominic Thiem (30) has prevailed in three sets against Marcos Giron (30) 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 to make his way into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, here is our WTA Flashmoment of the day.

11:18 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) is through in Beijing. The second seed has beaten Alex De Minaur (24) 7-6, 6-3 to advance.

11:00 CET - The second semi-final in Tokyo has been won by second seed Jessica Pegula (29), with the American beating Maria Sakkari (28) 6-2, 6-3.

10:51 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) has claimed her second title of the year, beating Diana Shnaider (19) 6-2, 6-1 to win the Ningbo Open.

09:06 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) has made it to the final of the Tokyo Open, beating compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.

06:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis. We'll bring you updates and highlights of all the major matches taking place as the Asian swing heats up.