Tennis Tracker: Jabeur suffers shock defeat in Guadalajara, Murray wins in Zhuhai

Murray is through to the second round in Zhuhai
Murray is through to the second round in Zhuhai
Reuters
Plenty of big names are taking to the courts today as tournaments roll on in Mexico and China, including Victoria Azarenka (34) and Andy Murray (36).

17:00 CET - In the day’s last match in Zhuhai, sixth seed Mackenzie McDonald (28) battled past Juncheng Shang (18) 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3.

Shang vs. McDonald highlights
Flashscore

13:47 CET - Andy Murray (36) is safely through to the second round in Zhuhai (where he is the seventh seed) after beating Ye Cong Mo (23) 7-5, 6-3.

Murray - Mo highlights
Flashscore

12:40 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) has advanced to the second round in Zhuhai after beating Luke Saville (29) 6-4, 6-4.

Over in Chengdu, Marcos Giron (30) has upset fifth seed Alexander Bublik (26) 7-6, 6-3.

Giron's post-match comments
Flashscore
Bublik - Giron highlights
Flashscore

09:53 CET - Also overnight in Mexico, the clash between Veronika Kudermetova (26) and Victoria Azarenka (34) was won 6-2, 6-1 by the latter. 

Kudermetova vs Azarenka highlights
Flashscore
Azarenka's post-match comments
Flashscore

Maria Sakkari (28) is the tournament's top remaining seed, making it through to the last eight with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi (31). 

Giorgi vs Sakkari highlights
Flashscore
Sakkari's post-match comments
Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which has already produced an upset in Mexico, where Guadalajara top seed Ons Jabeur (29) has lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 to Martina Trevisan (29). 

Jabeur vs Trevisan highlights
Flashscore
Trevisan interview
Flashscore
