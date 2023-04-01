Tennis Tracker: Jabeur suffers shock defeat in Guadalajara, Murray wins in Zhuhai

17:00 CET - In the day’s last match in Zhuhai, sixth seed Mackenzie McDonald (28) battled past Juncheng Shang (18) 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3.
13:47 CET - Andy Murray (36) is safely through to the second round in Zhuhai (where he is the seventh seed) after beating Ye Cong Mo (23) 7-5, 6-3.
12:40 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) has advanced to the second round in Zhuhai after beating Luke Saville (29) 6-4, 6-4.
Over in Chengdu, Marcos Giron (30) has upset fifth seed Alexander Bublik (26) 7-6, 6-3.
09:53 CET - Also overnight in Mexico, the clash between Veronika Kudermetova (26) and Victoria Azarenka (34) was won 6-2, 6-1 by the latter.
Maria Sakkari (28) is the tournament's top remaining seed, making it through to the last eight with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi (31).
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which has already produced an upset in Mexico, where Guadalajara top seed Ons Jabeur (29) has lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 to Martina Trevisan (29).