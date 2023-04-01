Tennis Tracker: Jabeur suffers shock defeat, Murray in action in China

Plenty of big names are taking to the court today as tournaments roll on in Mexico and China, including Victoria Azarenka (34) and Andy Murray (36).

09:53 CET - Also overnight in Mexico, an all-Russian clash between Veronika Kudermetova (26) and Victoria Azarenka (34) was won 6-2, 6-1 by the latter.

Kudermetova vs Azarenka highlights Flashscore

Maria Sakkari (28) is the tournament's top remaining seed, making it through to the last eight with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Camila Giorgi (31).

Giorgi vs Sakkari highlights Flashscore

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which has already produced an upset in Mexico, where Guadalajara top seed Ons Jabeur (29) has lost 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 to Martina Trevisan (29).

Jabeur vs Trevisan highlights Flashscore