Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya and Boulter through in Ningbo, Norrie returns to action

Kalinskaya battled through in China this afternoon

There is plenty of action to look forward to in the tennis world today, with tournaments taking place in Belgium, Kazakhstan, Sweden, China and Japan. The Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the results, as well as the biggest news.

16:04 CET - Jacob Fearnley (23) is the first winner of the day in Stockholm, with the Brit defeating Corentin Moutet (25) 6-2, 7-6(5).

15:32 CET - No.7 seed Anna Kalinskaya (25) was given a real scare in China, fighting from 4-1 down in the final set to overcome world No.225 Priscilla Hon (26) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In other results, Aslan Karatsev (31) defeated Zhizhen Zhang (27) 6-4, 7-6(2) in Kazakhstan, while Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) and Marcos Giron (31) both progressed in Antwerp.

14:34 CET - Following a rain delay in Ningbo, Britain's Katie Boulter (28) has comfortably beaten veteran Sara Errani (37), 6-3, 6-2.

13:42 CET - Jiri Lehecka (22) has eased through in Antwerp, defeating Spain's Jaume Munar (27) 6-1, 6-4.

Dan Evans (34) has also progressed to the second round in Almaty, downing Taro Daniel (31) 6-2, 7-6(4).

12:54 CET - Australian qualifier Kimberly Birrell (26) is safely through in Osaka after a routine 6-2, 6-3 win over Saisai Zheng (30).

12:28 CET - A couple of pieces of home cheers from Osaka and Almaty respectively, where teenage wildcard Sarah Saito (18) is through to the next round after a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (22), whilst Kazakhstan's own wildcard Beibit Zhukayev (24) has seen off qualifier Benjamin Hassan (29) 6-4, 6-1.

11:50 CET - Back to Almaty, where Otto Virtanen (23) needed 85 minutes to beat Fabio Fognini (37) 6-3, 7-6(4) to advance into the next round.

Meanwhile, although not in action, Rafael Nadal (38) has been front and centre of media attention due to his retirement announcement last week.

Flashscore's very own Tolga Akdeniz has had his say on the news as Ol' Father Time has finally caught up with the veteran.

Read it here.

10:57 CET - Belgium's Elise Mertens (28) has eased through in Osaka, sweeping aside home favourite Mai Hontama (25) 6-1, 6-1 in just over an hour.

Elsewhere, experienced Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (36) has beaten Roman Safiullin (27) 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling three-set contest in Kazakhstan.

09:38 CET - Fifth seed Elina Avanesyan (22) has progressed in Osaka, with the Armenian beating Ashlyn Krueger (20) in straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-3.

Meanwhile, in Ningbo, Katerina Siniakova (28) is safely through after a relatively comfortable 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Magda Linette (32).

08:42 CET - Fourth seed Marie Bouzkova (26) has battled through in Osaka, seeing off Moyuka Uchijima (23) 7-6(6), 2-6, 6-3. There have also been victories for qualifier Ana Bogdan (31) and the seventh-seeded Diane Parry (22).

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker!

There have already been some results from Osaka, Japan, with Bianca Andreescu (24) falling to a disappointing 3-6, 0-6 defeat to Belgium's Greet Minnen (27), while Eva Lys (22) and Harriet Dart (28) have booked their spots in the next round.

There is plenty more action to come throughout the day, as Katie Boulter (28), Anna Kalinskaya (25) and Karolina Muchova (28) are all set to step foot on court in Ningbo.

Jiri Lehecka (22) will also be playing in Antwerp, while Cameron Norrie (29) returns to tennis after a two-month injury break in Stockholm.