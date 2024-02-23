Tennis Tracker: Kalinskaya stuns Swiatek to set up Paolini final, Khachanov safely through

Tournaments in Dubai, Doha, Rio and Los Cabos have all reached the business end of proceedings, with several of the leading stars on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month’s Sunshine Double.

18:14 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) has sealed his place in the Doha final after beating Alexei Popyrin (24) 7-6(12), 6-2.

The Russian will face the winner of the second semi-final between Gael Monfils (37) and Jakub Mensik (18) in tomorrow's showpiece.

18:10 CET - Who saw this coming?! A massive upset in Dubai as Anna Kalinskaya (25) completes a hugely impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory over world number one Iga Swiatek (22) to seal her place in a first-ever WTA 1000 final.

The Russian, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals last month, has also seen off Coco Gauff (19) and Jelena Ostapenko (26) en route to the final.

Match stats Flashscore

17:20 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) has taken a mammoth opening set against Alexei Popyrin (24). The Russian battled back from an early break to come through 7-6(12) in 65 minutes.

You can follow the second set here.

In Dubai meanwhile, top seed Iga Swiatek (22) is a set down against Anna Kalinskaya (25), with the world number 40 taking a shock 6-4 lead.

16:06 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) has secured a spot in the Dubai final tomorrow after beating Sorana Cirstea (33) 6-2, 7-6(6).

Paolini moves into her maiden WTA 1000 final and will play the winner of Iga Swiatek (22) and Anna Kalinskaya (25).

Key match stats Flashscore

10:40 CET - Over in Doha, the first semi-final between Alexei Popyrin (24) and second seed Karen Khachanov (27) is due to start at 16:00 CET. That match is then followed by French veteran Gael Monfils (37) taking on Czech sensation Jakub Mensik (18).

10:15 CET - Play gets underway in Dubai later this afternoon at 14:00 CET as Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on Romanian Sorana Cirstea (33). In the second semi-final, heavy favourite and world number one Iga Swiatek (22) comes up against Anna Kalinskaya (25).

Iga Swiatek's imperious recent form Flashscore

08:20 CET - There were also plenty of notable winners in Los Cabos overnight, with Casper Ruud (25) seeing off Nuno Borges (27) 6-3, 6-2, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) beating Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) 7-6(1), 6-3 and Alexander Zverev (26) easing past Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 6-3, 6-4

08:10 CET - Before we take a look at some of the standout matches later today, there are some overnight results to bring you from Rio.

There were wins for Thiago Monteiro (29) and Mariano Navone (22), while former world number 17 Cristian Garin (27) suffered a shock 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Brazilian youngster Joao Fonseca (17).

07:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s live coverage of today’s tennis. With tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Rio and Los Cabos all reaching the business end of proceedings, it promises to be an exciting one!