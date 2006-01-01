Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina and Haddad Maia book semi-final spots in Seoul, Cilic wins in China

Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina and Haddad Maia book semi-final spots in Seoul, Cilic wins in China

Kasatkina is in action this morning
Kasatkina is in action this morning
The action continues at the Laver Cup today with Carlos Alcaraz (21), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Alexander Zverev (27) taking to the court, while tournaments in Seoul, Hua Hin, Chengdu and Hangzhou approach the latter stages.

09:57 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) is continuing her impressive form in Seoul, defeating Marta Kostyuk (22) 7-6(7), 6-3 to move into the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Marin Cilic (35) is the first winner of the day in Hangzhou after a routine 6-4, 6-1 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

08:13 CET - Top seed Daria Kasatkina (27) is into the semi-finals in Seoul after her opponent Emma Raducanu (21) was forced to retire when trailing 1-6.

Joining Kasatkina in the final four in South Korea are Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and Veronika Kudermetova (27).

07:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Tennis
