Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina beats Andreeva to Ningbo crown, Khachanov eyeing Almaty title

With five finals on the horizon, the Tennis Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the results as some of the world's best players look to clinch titles in East Asia and Europe.

13:44 CET - Over in Almaty, world number 118 Gabriel Diallo (23) has come back to force a deciding set against third seed Karen Khachanov (28). Follow the action here.

13:02 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) has beaten fellow Russian Mirra Andreeva (17) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 to claim the title in Ningbo!

The tournament win is Kasatkina's eighth on the WTA Tour and her second of the year. Ningbo is her first hard-court title since August 2022.

12:20 CET - After dropping the opening set 6-0, Mirra Andreeva (17) has roared back in Ningbo to force a decider against Daria Kasatkina (27)! It's currently 6-0, 4-6 in the all-Russian clash.

10:05 CET - Suzan Lamens (25) has captured her maiden career title on the WTA Tour after sweeping aside Kimberly Birrell (26) 6-0, 6-4 in the Osaka final this morning.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to the Tennis Tracker on a big day of action that'll see five champions be crowned.

Following the rain yesterday, the semi-finals in Osaka have just been played in the last few hours, with Kimberly Birrell (26) and Suzan Lamens (25) securing straight-set wins over Aoi Ito (20) and Diane Parry (22) respectively. They will meet in the final shortly at 08:00 CET.

In Ningbo, two good friends are set to go head to head, as Russians Mirra Andreeva (17) and Daria Kasatkina (27) clash for the title at 11:00 CET.

Karen Khachanov (28) meets Canadian Gabriel Diallo (23) in Almaty at 12:00 CET, with the latter eyeing his first piece of silverware on the ATP Tour.

Over in Sweden at 15:00 CET, a potentially really exciting final is in store, with Tommy Paul (27) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) facing off. Both could be targeting a late charge for a place in the ATP Finals in Turin, which adds a little bit more drama.

And finally, Jiri Lehecka (22) plays veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) in Antwerp at 16:30 CET. The former will want to win just his second title, but it would be a 12th for the Spaniard.