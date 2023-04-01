Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina faces Haddad Maia after Tiafoe falls in Dallas

Daria Kasatkina is in the Abu Dhabi sem-finals

Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all coming to a fascinating conclusion.

08:18 CET - There was a shock overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) falling to Marcos Giron (30), who produced an inspired performance to come out on top 6-1, 6-4.

Elsewhere in the draw, world number 16 Ben Shelton (21) and Adrian Mannarino (35) made it through to the semi-finals.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis on a blockbuster Saturday!