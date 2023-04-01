Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina faces Haddad Maia after Tiafoe falls in Dallas

Tennis Tracker: Kasatkina faces Haddad Maia after Tiafoe falls in Dallas
Daria Kasatkina is in the Abu Dhabi sem-finals
AFP, Flashscore
Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all coming to a fascinating conclusion.

08:18 CET - There was a shock overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) falling to Marcos Giron (30), who produced an inspired performance to come out on top 6-1, 6-4

Elsewhere in the draw, world number 16 Ben Shelton (21) and Adrian Mannarino (35) made it through to the semi-finals. 

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis on a blockbuster Saturday!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
World's top sports court hears Simona Halep's doping ban appeal
Boris Becker ends short stint as coach of Denmark's Holger Rune
Simona Halep to appear before CAS to appeal four-year doping ban
