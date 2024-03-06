Tennis Tracker: Kerber and Bouzkova cruise through, Murray in Indian Wells action

Indian Wells is here
Indian Wells is here
AFP, Flashscore
It's one of the biggest days on the tennis calendar with Indian Wells, right up there with the sport's biggest tournaments, getting underway, and those in action on the first day include Andy Murray (36), Angelique Kerber (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33).

21:40 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is the first person through in Indian Wells, crushing Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-1, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber (36) also sailed into the next round after easing past Petra Martic (33) 6-3, 6-4.

20:02 CET - Play is just about to start on both the men’s and women’s sides in the first round at Indian Wells. Follow the men’s action here and the women’s here and tune in later for a roundup of results.

17:22 CET - It's the veterans who are stealing the spotlight on the first day of action in California, with the following being the standout clashes:

Angelique Kerber vs Petra Martic (20:00 CET)

Andy Murray vs David Goffin (23:00 CET)

Caroline Wozniacki vs Lin Zhu (23:00 CET)

17:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of Indian Wells!

