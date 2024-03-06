Tennis Tracker: Kerber cruises through in Indian Wells, Boulter and Draper knocked out

It's one of the biggest days on the tennis calendar with Indian Wells, right up there with the sport's biggest tournaments, getting underway, and those in action on the first day include Andy Murray (36), Angelique Kerber (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33).

23:48 CET - It has been a bad day for the Brits so far, and currently on court is Andy Murray (36), as he takes on Belgian David Goffin.

23:46 CET - Following her maiden WTA 500 win last week in San Diego, Katie Boulter (27) has suffered a shock first-round defeat in Indian Wells, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi (32).

23:46 CET - Following her maiden WTA 500 win last week in San Diego, Katie Boulter (27) has suffered a shock first-round defeat in Indian Wells, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi (32).

22:41 CET - In other news, the International Tennis Federation have confirmed that Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to enter the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris as neutrals.

Read more about that story here.

22:37 CET - Jack Draper (22) has been knocked out of Indian Wells, suffering a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Christopher O'Connell (29).

22:05 CET - Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) reached the second round with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Marcos Giron (30), while Tatjana Maria (36) overcame Arantxa Rus (33) 7-6(5), 6-2.

21:40 CET - Marie Bouzkova (25) is the first person through in Indian Wells, crushing Sara Sorribes Tormo (27) 6-1, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber (36) also sailed into the next round after easing past Petra Martic (33) 6-3, 6-4.

20:02 CET - Play is just about to start on both the men's and women's sides in the first round at Indian Wells.

17:22 CET - It's the veterans who are stealing the spotlight on the first day of action in California, with the following being the standout clashes:

Angelique Kerber vs Petra Martic (20:00 CET)

Andy Murray vs David Goffin (23:00 CET)

Caroline Wozniacki vs Lin Zhu (23:00 CET)

17:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the opening day of Indian Wells!