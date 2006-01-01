Tennis Tracker: Kessler seals remarkable Cleveland title after defeating Haddad Maia

Advertisement
It's time for final preparations ahead of the US Open starting on Monday, with tune-up events in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem all coming to a close later today.

23:05 CET - Next up is the ATP final from Winston-Salem as Lorenzo Sonego (29) faces teenager Alex Michelsen (19) at the American's home tournament. That final is set to begin any minute now.

22:48 CET - McCartney Kessler (25) has claimed a truly remarkable title win in Cleveland, battling from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) 1-6, 6-1, 7-5. Prior to this week, world No.98 Kessler had never even won a main draw match, and now she has her hands on her first-ever WTA Tour title. A stunning run for the American, but huge disappointment for Haddad Maia ahead of the US Open.

19:45 CET - We're just under an hour away from our first final of the day, with Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) taking on McCartney Kessler (25) in Cleveland.

Follow that match with Flashscore here.

10:25 CET - At the ATP event in Winston-Salem, Alex Michelsen (19) has joined Lorenzo Sonego (29) in the final after his semi-final opponent Pablo Carreno-Busta (33) was forced to retire while trailing 6-7(5), 1-2.

09:48 CET - Czech teenager Linda Noskova (19) booked her spot in the Monterrey final overnight after a hugely impressive 7-6(7), 7-5 victory against second seed Emma Navarro (23), while Lulu Sun (23) defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) in the other semi-final

Elsewhere, in Cleveland, Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and home favourite McCartney Kessler (25) made it through to the showpiece event after three-set wins over Katerina Siniakova (28) and Anastasia Potapova (23) respectively.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

